Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be under a 10-day quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Sunday night.

Newsom himself tested negative, 17’s Capitol reporter Ashley Zavala reports, but he will go into isolation for 10 days after coming into contact with the staffer.

BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom is in quarantine again after one of his staff members (who he came into contact with) tested positive for COVID-19.



Newsom and the rest of his staff will be tested again for the coronavirus in the next few days.

Less than a month ago, Newsom and his family quarantined after three of the governor’s children were exposed to a CHP officer who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Newsom’s office provided the following statement: