Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be under a 10-day quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Sunday night.
Newsom himself tested negative, 17’s Capitol reporter Ashley Zavala reports, but he will go into isolation for 10 days after coming into contact with the staffer.
Newsom and the rest of his staff will be tested again for the coronavirus in the next few days.
Less than a month ago, Newsom and his family quarantined after three of the governor’s children were exposed to a CHP officer who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
A spokesperson from Newsom’s office provided the following statement:
This afternoon, a Governor’s Office staff member tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as our office was informed of this positive test, our Director of Operations initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies. We are working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing. The individual in question came into contact with the Governor and a few other staff members. The Governor tested negative today as did the other staff members. In an abundance of caution, the Governor will begin a ten day quarantine per state guidelines. The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines.
We wish our staff member who tested positive well.Spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom