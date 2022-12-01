Certain counties in California will implement the community assistance, recovery, and empowerment (CARE) Act to help assist Californians who are impacted by mental health and substance use.

These residents typically end up incarcerated or homeless without receiving treatment, the news release said.

Also known as “CARE Court”, the program is expected to rollout by October 2023.

According to the announcement, the “CARE” Act is a “first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals who have untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when needed the most.”

The counties that will implement the new program include:

Glenn

Orange

Riverside

San Diego

Stanislaus

Tuolumne

The City and County of San Francisco

Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with local and state leaders, conveyed for the first “CARE” Act meeting on Wednesday to discuss details regarding the program’s rollout, a news release announced.

“CARE Court means new hope for thousands of Californians with untreated mental health and substance abuse issues,” Newsom said. “Today, our work begins to turn promise into practice. While we watch other places in America move swiftly towards more involuntary hospitalization, in California, we’re doing it the right way – community-based care, a focus on housing, and accountability for everyone involved.”

The governor’s office didn’t announce if or when more counties will implement the program.