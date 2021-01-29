Newsom signs legislation to extend eviction moratorium

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church’s request to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration’s limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation extending the state’s eviction moratorium through June 30.

“Once again, California is leading the way by enacting the strongest eviction protections in the nation, which will provide relief for millions of Californians dealing with financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19, Newsom said. “This law not only provides greatly needed support for tenants, but also provides relief to small property owners in need of assistance to pay for mortgages, thanks to $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funding.”

The legislation pauses evictions for tenants who declare under penalty of perjury an inability to pay all or part of the rent due to a COVID-related reason, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Tenants are still responsible for paying unpaid amounts to property owners, but those unpaid amounts cannot be the basis for an eviction, even after the moratorium ends.

It also establishes the State Rental Assistance Program to allocate the $2.6 billion in federal rental assistance California will receive. The program will target aid to income-qualified tenants most at-risk with unpaid back rent, the release said.