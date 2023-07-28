BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison reform supporters across California are applauding Gov. Newsom for recently passed prison legislation.

The Governor signed a new bill that permits incarcerated parents or legal guardians to be placed in a facility closer to their children. It is estimated that this bill will positively affect around 200,000 children across the state of California. According to 2019 data released by the California Department of Corrections, only 25% of jailed individuals are placed nearby their homes.

The bill aims to ramp up the visitation between family members and children. “This is a win-win for the kids… but it’s also a win for public safety. Crime is out of control throughout the state,” said Assemblymember Matt Haney, the author of the bill. “When people go into prison, we need to make sure they come out better than they came in, that they are rehabilitated, that they leave criminal activity altogether, have hope and for most people, that’s their kids.”

This bill will exclude parents convicted of crimes against children as well as other various violent, sex-related crimes. This bill is set to be in place on New Year’s Day 2024.





