Newsom signs bill clarifying DMV cannot sell driver information

Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong introduced bill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to help clear up confusion regarding the DMV’s so-called selling of personal information.

The bill introduced by Assemblymember Vince Fong clarifies that the Department of Motor Vehicles cannot sell driver license or vehicle registration records for a profit, but can recover costs associated with making the information accessible.

The governor’s office says the DMV has never sold records for profit and only makes records available as required by law.

In a tweet, Fong said the bill would help rebuild trust with taxpayers.

