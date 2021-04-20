Newsom says Chauvin verdict ‘provides some accountability’ in rooting out racial injustice

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference with Bay Area Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders amid the rise in racist attacks across the country in San Francisco, Friday, March 19, 2021.Newsom says he is infuriated by the bigotry and violence sparking fear in Asian communities and that it is incumbent on everyone to fight it. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial provide some accountability in the death of George Floyd as the nation continues its fight against systemic racism and instances of excessive use of force on the part of law enforcement.

“The hard truth is that, if George Floyd looked like me, he’d still be alive today,” Newsom said in a news release. “No conviction can repair the harm done to George Floyd and his family, but today’s verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society. We must continue the work of fighting systemic racism and excessive use of force. It’s why I signed some of the nation’s most progressive police reform legislation into law. I will continue working with community leaders across the state to hear concerns and support peaceful expression.”