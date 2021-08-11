Newsom orders school employees to get vaccinated or be tested regularly

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state will mandate teachers be vaccinated or get tested regularly for COVID-19.

The move makes California the first state requiring vaccination or testing for educators working on school campuses.

“We think this is the right thing to do and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the number one anxiety that parents like myself have for young children,” Newsom said.

The Associated Press reported several large school districts in the state recently issued similar requirements, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and the Long Beach Unified school districts.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office provided the following statement in reaction to Gov. Newsom’s announcement:

“We are excited to welcome students back to the classroom where they learn best and make strong connections with their peers, teachers, and school staff. KCSOS supports COVID mitigation strategies that are deemed necessary by public health experts because these measures not only keep students and staff safer but will also help ensure schools can open successfully and remain open for in-person learning this school year.”