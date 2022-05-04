California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday expressed outrage over the leaked U.S. Supreme Court abortion document, saying the court appears to be making a decision that would roll back constitutional rights.

“This is about controlling women. We know that, historically, it has been,” Newsom said.

“It’s guys that look like me that are disproportionately deciding these decisions,” the governor added. “I think folks should really be pissed off at this moment.”

Newsom made the comments while standing with women carrying Planned Parenthood signs during a news conference held at one of the non-profit’s Los Angeles locations.

The remarks came after the leak of a draft opinion that revealed a majority of justices on the high court would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

If the landmark 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion is overturned, at least 26 states are likely to outlaw abortions, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, in California, lawmakers want to add abortion protections to the state’s constitution, making it harder to repeal the protections in the state.

“We look forward to going in front of the voters, affirming his constitutional right in our state in the Constitution, not just statute, because we now recognize the vulnerability of the moment we’re living in,” Newsom said.

The goal is to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot this November, the governor said.

California already has some of the most expansive abortion protections in the country, and Newsom assured residents that the state will protect the abortion rights of women and girls in California — no matter what happens in Washington.

The governor also pointed to “hypocrisy” in wanting to repeal abortion rights.

“Their loved ones, their family members, can get on Southwest or JetBlue, and come to one of those blue states,” Newsom said. “But how about those folks that can’t even afford a Greyhound bus ticket?“

The leaked Supreme Court document spurred protest nationwide, including in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

“At a time when countries around the world are expanding liberties, expanding freedoms, expanding rights, here we are, in the United States of America, about to roll back rights,” Newsom said.

The governor said more freedoms are threatened, beyond reproductive rights.

“Pay attention, America. They’re coming after you next,” the governor said.