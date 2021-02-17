Newsom, lawmakers reach agreement on $9.6 billion economic relief plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom reached an agreement on an economic relief package to try to help individuals and small businesses across the state.

The $9.6 billion plan aims to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides $600 direct payments to low-income earners making less than $30,000 a year, along with some undocumented workers and others who did not qualify for federal stimulus.

State leaders estimate they’ll make 5.7 million of those payments.

The package also includes $2 billion in grants for small businesses, quadruple the amount the governor originally proposed. Small businesses across the state will have access to grants up to $25,000 if they’ve been impacted by the pandemic.

The governor briefly mentioned this part of the plan at a vaccine site Tuesday.

“Targeting our most vulnerable businesses up and down the state,” Newsom said. “Grants, not loans.”

Bars, restaurants, personal care salons and other businesses that had to shut down during the pandemic will also have state fees waived for the next two years.

Other parts of the plan include $100 million in emergency aid for qualifying community college students, along with restoring some money cut in last year’s budget, include and UC and CSU systems, the state judicial brand and Child Support Services.

The plan will need legislative approval and could be voted on as early as next week.