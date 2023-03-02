(KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom touted 10 initiatives he says are helping more kids to learn how to read in California.

In commemoration of Read Across America Day, Newsom’s office highlighted the plans backing his policies to improve literacy for students.

Newsom’s statement also made the contrast between California and red state lawmakers where initiatives would restrict certain literature from schools and curriculums.

“Instead of dabbling in the zealotry of whitewashing literature and banning books, California is making transformational investments to ensure our students can read,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom said the state invested in $8 billion for “learning recovery” which includes more tutoring, one-on-one or small group learning supports.

Other initiatives include:

– $1.5 billion for training of more staff at schools specializing in “high-need” topics including literacy.

– $250 million for literacy coaches and specialists

– $68.2 million for a program spearheaded by Dolly Parton that sends books to children’s homes.

– $50 million for professional development of educators in literacy, math and language development.

– $28 million for early literacy programs through First 5 California.

– $25.2 million for dyslexia research and the UC San Francisco Dyslexia Center.

– $15 million for teachers to receive supplemental state certification for literacy certification.

– $10 million for training educators in literacy instruction and intervention

– $7.5 million to fund dyslexia screening and early intervention programs at UC San Francisco’s Dyslexia Center.