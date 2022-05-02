Monday, Politico published a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court saying it was poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a scathing statement regarding the opinion Monday evening saying the draft opinion was “an appalling attack” on women’s rights.

“It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years,” Newsom said in his statement.

Newsom accused the Supreme Court of not valuing the rights of women and saying they are “undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century.”

“I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into,” Newsom said in his statement. “We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.”

The opinion would give each state the freedom to permit or ban the procedure.

The final opinion is expected in late June or July, meaning it is possible the justices’ final vote and decision may change.