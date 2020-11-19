Coronavirus
Newsom expected to announce California curfew

State News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom will reportedly announce some major changes in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala reports the “limited stay-at-home order” will put the curfew in place for 40+ counties in the purple tier and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sources say the curfew will go into effect Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.

The following counties are in the purple tier, with Bay Area counties in bold:

  • Alameda
  • Napa
  • Santa Cruz
  • Butte
  • Nevada
  • Siskiyou
  • Contra Costa
  • Orange
  • Solano
  • El Dorado
  • Placer
  • Sutter
  • Fresno
  • San Benito
  • Trinity
  • Glenn
  • San Joaquin
  • Tuolumne
  • Kern
  • San Luis
  • Obispo
  • Ventura
  • Kings
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Santa Barbara
  • Santa Clara
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

The expected announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.

Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

