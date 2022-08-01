BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency on Monday in response to the monkeypox outbreak in the state, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

The Governor’s Office says the proclamation supports the work to “coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox,” lead outreach and education and vaccines.

In the news release Governor Newson said:

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” Governor Newsom, said. “We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization.”