Newsom creates ‘strike team’ to help enforce state’s COVID-19 rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — We’re learning more about the state’s enforcement of COVID-19 rules. While California ramps up its effort, some say the messaging is mixed.

As more restrictions are put into place throughout most of the state, Governor Newsom says he’s established a “strike team” to enforce the state’s COVID-19 rules.

It includes a number of workplace and business licensing agencies like Cal OSHA, Alcohol Beverage Control and the California Highway Patrol — but there are still questions on how rules will actually be enforced.

This holiday weekend, Newsom’s administration is urging Californians to avoid gathering with people they don’t live with and large crowds.

But we found at the state capitol, CHP — one of the agencies in the governor’s enforcement strike team — approved permits for a 300-person protest, two weddings and a 50-person demonstration, all on the 4th of July.

“I don’t have the benefit of the details of the permits,” the governor said.

Newsom then brought the Director of the Office of Emergency Services Mark Ghilarducci to the podium.

“CHP is evaluating those permits now to see how that can be done safely, taking into account the governor’s orders and the directives we want for appropriate social distancing, limiting folks coming together while still protecting peoples rights to assemble for peaceful protest,” Ghilarducci said.

For now, the state is primarily targeting businesses out of compliance with guidelines including the face mask mandate. Newsom said Thursday, 350,000 of them have been put on notice.