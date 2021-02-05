Newsom commends Biden-Harris administration for COVID-19 relief programs

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. About a year after the state’s first coronavirus case, Newsom has gone from a governor widely hailed for his swift response to a leader facing criticism from all angles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom commended President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for extending the federal cost share to fully reimburse California and other states for emergency relief programs dating to the start of the pandemic.

“In guidance first released last week and further clarified by federal leaders in recent days, it is now the policy of the Biden-Harris Administration to provide state and local governments reimbursement for emergency costs for FEMA-eligible services – including the cost of National Guard personnel mobilization, the purchase of personal protective equipment, emergency feeding programs and sheltering at-risk populations – at a 100 percent rate dating back to January 2020,” said a news release from the governor’s office.