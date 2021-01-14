Newsom calls in National Guard to secure State Capitol for possible protests, violence during Biden inauguration

State News

by: Ashley Zavala

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Amid heightened security concerns following the deadly Capitol riots, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the National Guard to help secure the State Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Newsom revealed several additional security actions ahead of the upcoming Inauguration. This includes the deployment of 1,000 California National Guard personnel to protect the State Capitol.

Meanwhile, a 6-foot fence has since been erected at the State Capitol.

In a press conference earlier this week, Newsom said, “I can assure you we have heightened, a heightened level of security as it relates to some concerns.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News