Newsom calls in National Guard to secure State Capitol for possible protests, violence during Biden inauguration

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Amid heightened security concerns following the deadly Capitol riots, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the National Guard to help secure the State Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Newsom revealed several additional security actions ahead of the upcoming Inauguration. This includes the deployment of 1,000 California National Guard personnel to protect the State Capitol.

A look outside the California Governor’s side of the state Capitol, where a six foot fence wraps around the entrance, along with a handful of CHP officers.



This fence will be up around the entire building by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NnamOxHgyb — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a 6-foot fence has since been erected at the State Capitol.

In a press conference earlier this week, Newsom said, “I can assure you we have heightened, a heightened level of security as it relates to some concerns.”