SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — While gas prices remain inflated, oil companies and their oil refineries accumulated record profits from July to September, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

Oil companies that made astronomical profits include:

Phillips 66 profits jumped to $5.4 billion, marking a 1,243% increase compared to last year’s $402 million.

BP made $8.2 billion in profits, its second-highest to date, $2.5 billion supporting share buybacks that predominately benefit Wall Street investors.

Marathon Petroleum reported a $4.48 billion profit, totaling a 545% increase over last year’s $694 million.

The record-setting profits come in the wake of a report illustrating refineries such as PBF Energy profit more off of California’s gas prices than any other state — 78 cents per gallon compared to the national average of 50 cents, a 56% difference, according to a release from Newsom’s office.

Despite the price of crude oil declining, Phillips 66 and Marathon’s refineries raised gas prices on Californians, blaming the price hikes on refinery maintenance and other issues, the office said.

These companies are not alone. Valero netted $2.82 billion in profits, 500% higher than the year before, the release said, while Exxon reported their highest-ever profit margin coming in at $19.7 billion in profit.

To offset big oil’s profit margins, Newsom has ordered the switch to winter-blend gasoline. He also ordered accountability from oil companies and refineries that conduct business in the state, in hopes of creating record relief at the pump for motorists, the governor’s office said.