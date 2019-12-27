Breaking News
Newman police gives gift to fallen officer's son

Thursday marked one year since a Newman police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Dec. 26, 2018, Corporal Ronil Singh was shot and killed allegedly by Paulo Mendoza during a traffic stop.

After an extensive manhunt, Mendoza was arrested just two days later at a home south of Bakersfield.

On Christmas Day, officers in Newman made a special delivery to Singh’s young son.

Officers bought the toddler his very own patrol car modeled after his father’s.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday in Singh’s memory.

