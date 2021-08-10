Newhall CHP officer Jeremiah Hart dies of COVID-19

(KGET) — Newhall-Area California Highway Patrol officer Jeremiah Hart died over the weekend from complications due to COVID-19.

Officer Hart, 44, was a 12-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Newhall Area office, according to CHP. Officer Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area and Oakhurst Area offices before returning to the Newhall Area in July 2020.

He is survived by his children, parents and six siblings.

Governor Newsom announced Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.