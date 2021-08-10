Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Newhall CHP officer Jeremiah Hart dies of COVID-19

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(KGET) — Newhall-Area California Highway Patrol officer Jeremiah Hart died over the weekend from complications due to COVID-19.

Officer Hart, 44, was a 12-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Newhall Area office, according to CHP. Officer Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area and Oakhurst Area offices before returning to the Newhall Area in July 2020.

He is survived by his children, parents and six siblings.

Governor Newsom announced Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News