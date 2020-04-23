New search conducted in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new search warrant has been served at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators remove items after a searching a home in connection with a cold case in the San Pedro harbor area of Los Angeles. A new search warrant was served Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said. The warrant served at the home of Paul Flores was seeking “specific items of evidence,” the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. It did not elaborate. Flores’ home was among four locations in California and Washington state where search warrants were previously served in February. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A member of the Los Angeles Sheriffs Dept. searches a vehicle during an investigation outside of a home in connection with a a cold case Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in California and Washington state in the investigation of the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A member of the Los Angeles Sheriffs Dept. photographs a vehicle during an investigation outside of a home in connection with a cold case Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in California and Washington state in the investigation of the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office says the warrant served Wednesday at the home of Paul Flores was seeking “specific items of evidence.”

The home was among four locations in California and Washington state where search warrants were served in February.

Smart vanished while returning to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo from a party. She had been seen with Flores, but he has never been arrested or charged.

Read more about the search at KTLA.com.