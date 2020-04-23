New search conducted in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new search warrant has been served at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office says the warrant served Wednesday at the home of Paul Flores was seeking “specific items of evidence.”
The home was among four locations in California and Washington state where search warrants were served in February.
Smart vanished while returning to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo from a party. She had been seen with Flores, but he has never been arrested or charged.
