New online tool allows PG&E customers to see when they will be impacted by rotating power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company has announced it has developed a new online tool to help customers see when they may be affected by the rotating power outages that are happening this week due to the heat wave.

PG&E said the outages are organized by circuit blocks dispersed across its service area. The tool allows customers to look up their circuit block and sub-block. They can then look for their block and sub-block on a table of forecasted outages for the day, giving them an idea of when to expect an outage.

PG&E said more power outages are expected to occur Tuesday afternoon and evening. A statewide flex alert has been issued through Wednesday.