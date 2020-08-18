New online tool allows PG&E customers to see when they will be impacted by rotating power outages

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company has announced it has developed a new online tool to help customers see when they may be affected by the rotating power outages that are happening this week due to the heat wave.

PG&E said the outages are organized by circuit blocks dispersed across its service area. The tool allows customers to look up their circuit block and sub-block. They can then look for their block and sub-block on a table of forecasted outages for the day, giving them an idea of when to expect an outage.

PG&E said more power outages are expected to occur Tuesday afternoon and evening. A statewide flex alert has been issued through Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News