Retail theft suspects could face harsher penalties should a new California bill become law.

The bill, formally known as AB 1772, aims to implement sterner penalties against repeat retail theft suspects convicted of two or more “specified theft-related offenses,” according to the bill’s text.

Under the bill, store thefts will no longer be processed as misdemeanors without jail time.

“Shoplifting, smash-and-grab thefts, and other acts of retail theft trends are causing retailers to close their businesses and endangering customers and employees. Since the pandemic, these crimes have increased,” Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), who introduced the bill, said in a statement.

According to Ramos, punishment for such offenses could range from six months to three years in a county jail.

Some retail theft offenses have been categorized as misdemeanors due to the passage of Prop. 47 in 2014.

In Feb. 2023, the legislator requested the state auditor to review the effectiveness of Prop. 47 “to determine whether it had escalated crime rates in San Bernardino and Riverside counties,” a news release said.

That report is expected to be completed later this year.

Should AB 1772 pass the legislature and be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would still need voter approval before it becomes a law.

More details about AB 1772 can be found here.