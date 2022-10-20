To celebrate the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” The Disneyland Resort will offer limited-time experiences, such as new character meetups and merchandise, starting on Nov. 11, the company announced Thursday,

At Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure Park, guests can see M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari tribe who attempted to dethrone T’Challa in the first “Black Panther” movie, during the new “Way of the Jabari” experience.

Parkgoers can also see costumes and props from the new movie at the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus shop in Hollywood Land. New Black Panther merchandise would also be available at the store.

The company announced that the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace, an eatery located at the Hollywood backlot, will serve traditional African dishes. Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too will sell a Wakandan pork wrap.

Guests can also purchase Shurri’s gauntlet at select locations.

In Downtown Disney, a new mural will be unveiled by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously made the “King Chad” art installation.

These limited-time offerings will end on Jan. 8, 2023.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” fans will see Wakandans will team up with unlikely allies to protect their nation from intervening forces after the death of King T’Challa, Rotten Tomatoes reported.

The original cast from “Black Panther,” except Chadwick Boseman who protrayed T’Challa, will reprise their roles in the new film.

Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: will premiere in theaters on Nov. 11.