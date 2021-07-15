Castaic prison on lockdown after inmates were pepper sprayed during altercation with deputies; 9 hospitalized

Nine people, including six deputies, were hospitalized after an altercation at a prison in Castaic on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 3 p.m., deputy personnel at the Pitchess Detention Center, located at 29320 The Old Road, were conducting a security check inside a dorm, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

During the security check, a deputy was assaulted by an inmate, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Multiple inmates in the dorm then became involved in the altercation, and additional deputies were requested.

“Deputy personnel responded to the location to prevent escalation between the inmates and restore order,” the news release states.

The deputies used verbal commands in an effort to gain compliance but then administered pepper spray, exposing 20 to 25 inmates to the chemical, the department said.

Seven deputies and one custody assistant were injured during the incident, and all of them — except one deputy — were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two inmates were also transported to a local hospital for injuries that were also not life-threatening.



The facility remained in lockdown as of 5 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sky5 was overhead just before 4 p.m., as a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter landed in front of the prison. At least four ambulances could be seen on the property, along with several sheriff’s units.

A triage area was also visible.

Check back for updates to this developing story.