FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple children were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by a teen driver at a bus stop near Roosevelt High School in Fresno, according to the city’s police department.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an incident near Tulare and Cedar Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 11 children, all students, injured at the nearby FAX bus stop. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says police learned a teenager was driving a black pickup at a high rate speed, described as reckless, going southbound on Cedar Avenue when he lost control, jumped a curb, and crashed into the 20 students who were waiting at the FAX bus stop.

After the crash, officers say the driver and his 14-year-old sister fled the scene and were picked up by a family member – who drove them away from the scene. Thanks to witnesses and school staff, officers were able to pull the car over and take the suspect into custody.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, however, officials say the incident was unintentional. The incident will be investigated as a felony hit and run and an investigation will take place regarding the family member who picked the suspect up.

As for the 11 injured, Dyer says none of them appear to be life-threatening ranging from a broken leg to back pain. All of their parents have been notified and will be given updates regarding each of their statuses.

Authorities currently have southbound Cedar Avenue at Tulare Avenue blocked for through traffic as well as eastbound Tulare Avenue at 11th Street.