Multi-structure fire erupts in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A huge plume of gray smoke has risen from a fire in San Francisco. The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to 112 Eureka St at noon.

The Investigations Commander with San Francisco Police Department tweeted that the fire spans multiple structures and they are trying to capture a suspect.

According to fire officials, police have also responded to the scene for a report of a suspect armed with a knife who was seen fleeing the house fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.