MS-13 gang member arrested in remote border area of California

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a member of the notorious MS-13 gang Monday near the California-Mexico border.

The 45-year-old Salvadoran is a documented member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang with a criminal history, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Agents arrested him near the Jacumba Mountains, about 30 miles west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. They took him to the Border Patrol’s El Centro Station, where a screening revealed his criminal past.

The man is now in federal custody.

