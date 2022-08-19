SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark Andrews told KRON4.

The motorcyclist transported himself to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Mini Cooper was not cited. The CHP told KRON4 they did attempt to retrieve the motorcycle, but were unsuccessful. They sent a dive team into the water but were unable to locate it and will make another attempt at a later date.

Earlier on Friday, one person died in a crash near the entrance to the bridge’s toll plaza, backing traffic up for several miles.