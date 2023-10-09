YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New data reveals that Yosemite National Park is taking the top spot honors as the “most Instagrammable” tourist attraction in California.

The research conducted by the travel information site Places To Travel analyzed Instagram hashtag data to determine which tourist hotspot in California was the most popular online.

Yosemite National Park took the top spot in the findings; officials say there are 4.8 million posts under Yosemite-related hashtags on Instagram, more than any other attraction in the state.

The second most Instagrammable tourist destination in California is Venice Beach with 4.4 million posts under the hashtag. Based in Los Angeles, Venice Beach welcomes almost 30,000 people each day.

The Golden Gate Bridge ranks third with 4.3 million posts under the Golden Gate Bridge hashtag. The bridge stands 746 feet tall and sees more than 10 million visitors a year.

In fourth place is Lake Tahoe with 2.81 million posts under Lake Tahoe-related hashtags. The lake straddles the state lines between California and Nevada and is the largest alpine lake in North America.

Rounding out the top five for “most Instagrammable” tourist attractions in California is Disneyland, with 2.46 million posts on Instagram.

Officials with “Places to Travel” say the study offers a “fascinating insight into the tourist spots in California that prove to be the most popular for social media users with nature spots and amusement parks ranking highly in the results.”