(NEXSTAR) – California has declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak, as has the federal government. Compared to our last virus-induced public health emergency, there’s a sliver of good news: We already have a vaccine made.

The bad news is there aren’t enough doses to go around yet. Clinics in major cities like San Francisco say they haven’t received enough of the two-shot JYNNEOS vaccine to meet demand, and some have had to stop offering the second dose to ensure supply of first doses.

The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses available. About 110,000 of those doses have been allocated to California, according to data from the state’s public health department.

Los Angeles gets its own allocation of the JYNNEOS vaccine straight from the CDC. The rest of the counties get theirs from the California Department of Public Health.

The vast majority of doses have been allocated to two counties: Los Angeles and San Francisco have gotten more than 65,000 doses combined so far. Remember, since the vaccine requires two doses to be fully vaccinated, only half as many people can be vaccinated by that number of doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people interested in getting the monkeypox vaccine should talk to their doctor or local health department to see where doses are available locally. For some Californians, there’s not even a single dose allocated to their county yet.

Here’s how many doses your county has, according to CDPH:

County (or city) jurisdiction Doses allocated Doses distributed Alameda 5,429 2,228 Alpine 0 0 Amador 0 0 Berkeley 1,303 719 Butte 20 20 Calaveras 0 0 Colusa 0 0 Contra Costa 1,903 1,134 Del Norte 0 0 El Dorado 40 20 Fresno 430 160 Glenn 0 0 Humboldt 26 26 Imperial 40 40 Inyo 0 0 Kern 884 464 Kings 20 20 Lake 10 10 Lassen 0 0 Los Angeles 43,282 43,282 Madera 20 20 Marin 226 204 Mariposa 0 0 Mendocino 36 36 Merced 40 20 Modoc 0 0 Mono 0 0 Monterey 418 306 Napa 160 70 Nevada 30 30 Orange 2,833 2,060 Placer 171 61 Plumas 0 0 Riverside 4,634 3,514 Sacramento 4,915 3,198 San Benito 20 20 San Bernardino 1,329 508 San Diego 5,070 3,987 San Francisco 22,508 11,772 San Joaquin 712 230 San Luis Obispo 20 20 San Mateo 1,332 672 Santa Barbara 40 40 Santa Clara 4,564 2,410 Santa Cruz 784 594 Shasta 47 47 Sierra 0 0 Siskiyou 0 0 Solano 1,183 717 Sonoma 1,008 820 Stanislaus 282 88 Sutter 0 0 Tehama 0 0 Trinity 0 0 Tulare 176 106 Tuolumne 0 0 Ventura 364 106 Yolo 20 20 Yuba 0 0 Data on counties’ allocation of monkeypox vaccine doses from CDPH and the CDC as of Aug. 2.

More than 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California, according to the CDC.

The rapid spread of the virus coupled with the limited availability of the vaccine have created a sense of urgency among public health leaders.

The doses, given 28 days apart, are currently being given to people soon after they think they were exposed, as a measure to prevent symptoms.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said regulators are reviewing an approach that would stretch supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial of Jynneos.

Califf said a decision authorizing that approach could come “within days.”

But experts also have acknowledged they are still gathering information on how well the conventional administration of one or two full doses works against the outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.