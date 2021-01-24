Missing Yosemite hiker found dead

“Alice” Yu Xie, 41, was last seen Thursday with a green backpack (NPS Photo)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A hiker missing in Yosemite was found dead on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

“Alice” Yu Xie’s body was found at the base of Upper Yosemite fall after she had been missing since Jan. 15. Her next of kin have been notified.

Xie was a 41-year-old Asian woman, less than 5 feet tall, weighed less than 100 pounds and had neck-length black hair, the park service said. She was wearing a black shirt, a striped red and black shirt and either a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Yosemite Half Dome” on front or a black hooded insulated jacket, as well as black jeans.

She was hiking with a small green backpack.

Officials reported that she traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa by YARTS bus on Jan. 14 and was a Chinese national living in the U.S.

The park service’s Investigative Services Branch continues to seek information from other hikers and visitors who may have been on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on Jan. 14 or 15.

Even if you do not think you saw Xi, the public is urged to call the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/ISB, or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.