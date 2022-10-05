MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very remote” near Dos Palos Wednesday evening.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a farmer around 5 p.m. telling them the location of the victims after finding them.

Details on how the victims died have not been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado has been talking with officials.

The bodies were found near the area where deputies found the victim’s phones.