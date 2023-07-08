CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing was recently found on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, authorities confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5 that the juvenile was reported missing by her grandmother on Tuesday, June 13.

A deputy with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to the grandmother’s home in Spring Valley on the same day to take a missing person report, the department explained.

The grandmother allegedly told the deputy her granddaughter ran away from home on Friday, June 9.

The teen’s information was entered into multiple missing person databases, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). SDSO says these databases informed other law enforcement agencies of the juvenile’s disappearance.

Family Protection Detail Detectives received the case for follow-up investigation and continued working the case by following up on potential leads.

On Wednesday, June 28 military police at Camp Pendleton located the teen and informed the sheriff’s department. That information was confirmed Friday by Melissa Aquino with the media relations office representing the sheriff’s department.

Authorities say detectives interviewed the teen and she was returned to her grandmother.

Since Camp Pendleton is federal property, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) is handling the investigation, according to Aquino. She says the sheriff’s department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are supporting NCIS with the investigation.

FOX 5 reached out to officials from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for comment on the matter.

Capt. Charles Palmer, Director of Communication Strategy and Operations for the 1st Marine Logistics Group, confirmed that a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by NCIS on June 28 as seen in a social media post in connection to this incident.

“The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities,” said Capt. Palmer.

It is the policy of SDSO not to release identifying information about minor victims, meaning the identity of 14-year-old is being withheld at this time.

The identity of the Marine taken in for questioning has also not been released.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to this situation remains ongoing.