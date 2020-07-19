Mineral Fire continues burning in Fresno County: Over 24,000 acres burned, 35% containment

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews from all over the state continue to battle a wildfire in Fresno County that’s been burning for five days.

The Mineral Fire started Monday in fields just west of Coalinga — about two hours northwest of Bakersfield.

The fire has burned 24,600 acres and destroyed at least four buildings.

No one has been hurt but 60 other structures are reportedly in the path of the flames. Smoke from the fire has drifted south into Kern County.

Over 1,200 firefighters are working to get the fire under control. The Kern County Fire Department sent five firefighters and two bulldozers to help.

The fire is at 35% containment.