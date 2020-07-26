Mineral Fire at 97% containment after burning nearly 30,000 acres in Fresno County

A firefighter works to knock down hot spots on a hillside along Mineral Spring Road west of Coalinga, Calif., while fighting the Mineral Fire on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers battled a 26 square mile (66.7 square kilometers) wildfire in a rural area of Central California that is 20% contained, a fire command statement said. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Mineral Fire is closer to being fully contained after 12 days, CAL Fire says.

The brush fire has burned 29,667 acres and is at 97% containment. Seven structures have been destroyed by flames, officials said.

About 800 personnel has worked on the fire since July 13 since it began burning west of Coalinga. Five firefighters from Kern County were also involved in the fire fight.

A health caution issued by the Valley Air District is expected to remain in place is the fire is fully out.