Military police investigate reports of shooting at Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms

(AP NEWS) – The U.S. Marine Corps is investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California Tuesday morning.

The Corps said in a tweet that military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 6:30 a.m. and cordoned off the area. “We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time,” the tweet said.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story; we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

