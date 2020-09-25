Mexican firefighters to deploy to Sequoia Complex fires Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least 100 firefighters from Mexico are scheduled to report to the Sequoia Complex fires on Friday. The firefighters travelled to California on Wednesday to complete two days of orientation and refresher training, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Following the training, the five hand crews will be deployed immediately to the lines of the Sequoia Complex where they will join the effort to extinguish the Castle and Shotgun fires. The fires have consumed more than 144,826 acres and destroyed at least 189 structures, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters are becoming fatigued and critical resources are in short supply. So far this year, 18 wildland firefighters have died in the line of duty.