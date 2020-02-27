Memorial service set for 2 Porterville firefighters as police continue investigation into deadly blaze

A memorial service honoring the two Porterville firefighters who died battling a library blaze is set for Friday as police seek new information.

On Tuesday, Capt. Ray Figueroa was laid to rest in Delano with hundreds in attendance at his service. Friends and family of Patrick Jones will hold a ceremony on Thursday in Tulare.

That service will be held at the Tulare Methodist Church on West Kern Avenue in Tulare beginning at 10 a.m.

On Feb. 28, a memorial for both Figueroa and Jones will be held in Porterville. The memorial begins at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene on East Olive Avenue.

Meanwhile, police continue their investigation into the deadly fire allegedly started by two 13-year-olds.

Porterville police are asking for information into the blaze and want to speak with anyone who may have been inside the library in the late afternoon, before the fire started on Feb. 18. If you were at the library that day, you are asked to call Porterville police at 559-782-7400.