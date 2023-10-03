SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be held on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m. SF’s iconic City Hall will serve as a backdrop for a memorial for the iconic senator, which will be open to members of the public to attend.

There will also be a limited seating area for 1,500 invited guests.

Notables and dignitaries lined up to speak at Sen. Feinstein’s memorial include:

U.S. President Joe Biden (recorded)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Eileen Mariano (Sen. Feinstein’s granddaughter)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will also be in attendance; however the governor is not expected to be among the speakers.

Sen. Feinstein will lie in state at SF City Hall on Wednesday and members of the public are invited to pay their respects between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The senator’s remains will not be present for Thursday’s memorial service.

On Tuesday, Feinstein’s successor, Laphonza Butler was sworn in. Butler is expected to be a caretaker appointee to fill the seat held by the long-serving California Democrat ahead of next year’s election.