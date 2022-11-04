Megan Rapinoe, actress Lynda Carter, chef Roy Choi and others will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame, Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced on Tuesday.

Rapinoe, an Olympian and professional soccer player, advocates for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, racial justice and fair pay within professional sports.

She and other soccer players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation over inequality in pay and treatment in 2019, resulting in a $24 million settlement.

She has also won two Women’s World Cup titles and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President Joe Biden in July.

Other California Hall of Fame inductees:

Lynda Carter: an actor and singer-songwriter best known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1975 live-action series.

Roy Choi: a chef who gained notoriety for creating the Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi.

Steven Chu: a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, the former U.S. secretary of energy, and a professor at Stanford University.

Peggy Fleming: a former Olympic skater who was the only American to bring home a gold medal during the 1968 Olympic Winter Games.

Arlie Russell Hochschild: a sociologist and UC Berkeley professor emerita. The emerita distinction means that her work has been honored by a university, Chron reported.

Alonzo King: a choreographer and founder of Alonzo King Lines Ballet located in San Francisco.

Barbara Morgan: a former NASA astronaut and teacher.

Linda Ronstadt: a singer known for songs like “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good” and “Different Drum.”

Ed Ruscha: a visual artist.

Los Tigres del Norte: a San Jose-based norteño band.

California’s Hall of Fame was started by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and First Lady Maria Shriver in 2006″ to honor legendary people who embody California’s innovative spirit and have made their mark on history,” a press release said. Since then, each governor has inducted a class into the Hall of Fame.

According to the California Museum website, potential inductees must have:

Lived in California for at least five years

Motivate and inspire people to further their own dreams through their unique story and accomplishments

Transcend the boundaries of their field to make a lasting, significant contribution to the state, nation and world

Embody the spirit of California and the California Dream

The new inductee class joins other recipients like Maya Angelou, George Lopez, Tony Hawk and RuPaul Andre Charles in sharing the honor.

This year’s ceremony will be on Dec. 13, 2022, and can be live-streamed on the California Museum Youtube page.