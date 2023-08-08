The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated to be worth $1.58 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s highly anticipated drawing.

The massive jackpot prize is considered to be one of the largest in U.S. history, eclipsing the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was awarded in 2018.

The draw game hasn’t had a jackpot winner since April 18, after a ticketholder in New York matched all six numbers to win a $20 million prize.

This is the second time a lottery prize hit the billion-dollar mark in less than a month.

One Powerball ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles matched all six winning numbers in July to win the estimated $1 billion prize.

The lucky winner’s identity hasn’t been announced.

The largest lottery jackpot prize, a Powerball ticket estimated to be worth $2.04 billion, was won in California in November.

Californians who are feeling lucky can purchase a Mega Millions ticket for $2 at any lottery retailer statewide. The draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. and the drawing is scheduled to happen at 8 p.m.

Regardless of whether any hits the jackpot tonight, the next Mega Millions drawing will occur on Friday at 8 p.m.