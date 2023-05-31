This expansive desert property in Palm Springs was voted the best vacation rental home of 2023 by Vrbo. (Vrbo/PRNewswire)

A nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom luxury compound in Palm Springs was named one of 2023’s best vacation homes by short-term rental marketplace Vrbo.

The 7,000-square-foot “luxury oasis estate” was among 11 properties in the United States and Mexico to receive the honor.

The expansive desert property includes 18-foot ceilings, a full spa lounge with a waterfall tub, outdoor grill and fire pit, an infinity hot tub and oversized pool, and plenty of outdoor space.

The inside includes an “entertainer’s kitchen, breakfast table, custom breakfast booth, dining table for 16, a spacious living room with giant 30 foot pocket slider doors to the pool, and seven additional bedrooms designed to wow.” Each bedroom includes a large 4K TV, and the living room TV is 75 inches.

The home has also undergone upgrades to make it more self-sustainable, including solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, recycling bins and energy efficient upgrades and appliances.

Securing a rental in the Palm Springs property isn’t cheap. The average cost of a single night’s stay, according to its Vrbo listing, is $2,838. There’s also a one-time non-refundable cleaning fee of $850, and it’ll cost you $150 a day if you want the pool heated.

Only homes that have a 4.9 rating or higher were included on the list and each property had to boast an exorbitant amount of amenities. Each host also had to have Premier Host status, which is given to hosts with a “proven track record of providing exceptional guest experiences.”

“There are more than two million private vacations rentals on Vrbo, so there are many amazing choices. This year’s Vacation Homes of the Year range from an urban oasis and a cozy ranch home under $400 a night to a beachfront estate that can sleep the whole family and more,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

The Palm Springs oasis is the only California property to make this year’s list. Other top-ranking vacation homes can be found in Arizona, Oregon, New York, and the Carolinas, as well as one in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. For the complete list, click here.

“Every single Vacation Home of the Year has a beautiful view, and combined boast seven private pools and fire pits, eight hot tubs and even five putting greens,” Gieselman said.

The amazing amenities of each home are reflected in the bill you’ll be paying for your once-in-a-lifetime stay.