GLAMIS, Calif. — An aircraft belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed Wednesday near Glamis, a spokesperson with the aviation unit confirmed to FOX 5.

The aircraft was a MV-22B Osprey, First Lieutenant Duane Kampa said.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is an aviation unit of the United States Marine Corps.

Military and civilian first responders were on site.

Glamis is an area in Imperial County, east of San Diego County.

No further information was immediately available.

