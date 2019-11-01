Maria Fire threatens homes in Ventura County; Nearly 4,000 acres and growing

This remote-camera photo posted on the Ventura County Fire Department’s Twitter page shows the beginning of the Maria fire at an antenna farm atop South Mountain near Santa Paula, Calif., Thursday evening, Oct. 31, 2019. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP)

VENTURA COUNTY (KTLA) — A new brush fire broke out Thursday night atop South Mountain, just south of Santa Paula and has rapidly burned nearly 4,000 acres, authorities said.

The Maria Fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. atop the mountain, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

#MariaFire Updated size is just under 4000 acres still rapidly expanding. Visit https://t.co/TqQ6gyJ3Lc for evac orders. Firefighters are protecting homes as the fire progresses towards them. Slow rate of spread on Santa Paula side. Moving westward rapidly. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/00qqqrS0J2 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019

Firefighters were attempting to keep the flames boxed in south of the 126 Freeway, north of the 118 Freeway, East of Vineyard Avenue and west of Balcom Canyon Road.

Firefighters were working to stay between the advancing fire and homes on both the Somis side, to the south, as well as the Santa Pauls side, to the north, Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Steve Kaufmann said.

Helicopters attacked the flames with water drops as firefighters on the ground got in place to protect structures, particularly agricultural properties in the threatened area of Somis, as the flames continued expanding.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph were pushing the head of the fire to the west, toward the Santa Clara River, according to Kaufmann. Firefighters conducted several rescues to assist residents get out of the path of the fire.

About 250 firefighters were assigned to the Maria Fire, along with three helicopters, more than 30 fire engines and two bulldozers, officials said.