If Walt Disney Imagineers were ever considering building a “Mandalorian”-based ride at Disneyland, series creator Jon Favreau has some ideas for them.

During an interview with IMDB, Favreau revealed details about his ideal ride should Disney decide to build one at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland.

“I’d probably do something that’s very immersive. I’d probably do something with haptics worked in. I’d probably use assets that we use in the Volume,” Favreau told IMDB, referencing the “curved cocoon of glowing LED screens” used to help create “The Mandalorian.”

Haptics technology can replicate an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations and motions.

The attraction would also center around the Razor Crest spacecraft, which served as transportation and living quarters for Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — in the Disney+ series.

The spacecraft was eventually destroyed in the second season of the show.

Actress Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the series, also suggested that a Mandalorian ride take over the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride at Disney California Adventure.

“We need to take over the drop that is Guardians of the Galaxy right now and like take it over and make it a Star Wars ride,” Sackhoff told IMBD. “That would be awesome cause that’s one of my favorite rides.”

Disney has not announced plans to add a new Star Wars ride anywhere at Disneyland.

However, more additions are coming to the “Happiest Place on Earth” after Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that an “Avatar” experience would be coming to the resort.

Details on what the experience will be haven’t been announced.