FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who will face murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing his parents has been identified by Fresno police.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Tenth Street in Fresno. While officers were en route, 911 dispatchers received a call from a man saying that he had just shot both of his parents.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found Julian McElhaney, 22, waiting for police. Investigators found William McElhaney, 55, and Sylvia McElhaney, 64, dead at the home.

Julian McElhaney was booked into Fresno County jail and will face two counts of murder.

Initially, police had reported Julian’s age as 30, but on Monday clarified that he is 22 years old.

Police say these are the 14th and 15th murders of 2022, down from 25 at this time in 2021.