Man taking firearm selfies at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall detained, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly taking selfies with a gun at Fresno’s Fashion Fair mall was detained Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they received a call for service at around 4:20 p.m. about a man not brandishing or threatening anyone with the firearm – but taking photos of himself with the firearm outside the food court.

When officers arrived they detained him within 10 minutes and seized the firearm. The man has not been officially identified by police.