Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that Navarro is suspected of killing Calhoun. We regret the error.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally struck by a bullet while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call at the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane, according to the sheriff’s department. The department has identified the man suspected of the shooting as Jesse Navarro, 42.

Calhoun, who started his career as a San Diego Police Department officer, was taken to a local hospital where he was originally listed in serious condition but later died, FOX 5’s affiliate station KTLA reported.

“As an additional deputy arrived, the suspect engaged him with gunfire as well,” the department said, adding that the suspect was wounded and taken into custody. The name of the involved deputy will not be released at this time.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead this investigation with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact DA Investigator Mario Moreno at 951-334-0407 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Jarred Bishop at 951-955-1700.