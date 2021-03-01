Man stabbed to death in Tulare cemetery, police say

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Tulare after police say a man died following a stabbing inside a city cemetery.

Officers responded to the scene on the 900 block of E. Kern following a report of a man on the ground in the cemetery. They also received additional information about a possible suspect still in the area.

Police say a 52-year-old Tulare man was found at the scene suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. He succumbed to his injuries in an area hospital. A 41-year-old man was found at the scene – and surrendered to officers after implicating himself and his involvement.

Investigators continue to work the case. The identity of the deceased man is yet to be officially released.