Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting

Wynne Lee, at left, Marcus Anthony Eriz are seen in booking photos released June 7, 2021, by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway.

Orange County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz with murder in the death of Aiden Leos. Eriz’s girlfriend, Wynne Lee, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

Both were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Authorities said they believe Lee was driving the car and Eriz fired the shot that killed Leos while his mother was driving the boy to kindergarten on May 21.